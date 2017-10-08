Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Gets start at running back
Darkwa (back) is listed as the starter at running back for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The back issue prevented Darkwa from playing in the Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers, but after logging full practices Thursday and Friday, the Giants removed the 25-year-old from their injury report ahead of Sunday's contest. Prior to missing the last game, Darkwa had started to eat into Paul Perkins' snap share on offense, and it appears he may have the opportunity to lead the team's backfield in Week 5 with Perkins sidelined with a rib injury. Rookie Wayne Gallman impressed in a supporting role while Darkwa was out in Week 4, so there's a decent chance that the two backs work in tandem Sunday, with head coach Ben McAdoo perhaps riding the hot hand.
More News
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week