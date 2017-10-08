Darkwa (back) is listed as the starter at running back for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

The back issue prevented Darkwa from playing in the Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers, but after logging full practices Thursday and Friday, the Giants removed the 25-year-old from their injury report ahead of Sunday's contest. Prior to missing the last game, Darkwa had started to eat into Paul Perkins' snap share on offense, and it appears he may have the opportunity to lead the team's backfield in Week 5 with Perkins sidelined with a rib injury. Rookie Wayne Gallman impressed in a supporting role while Darkwa was out in Week 4, so there's a decent chance that the two backs work in tandem Sunday, with head coach Ben McAdoo perhaps riding the hot hand.