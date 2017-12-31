Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Has career game in finale
Darkwa carried 20 times for 154 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Redskins.
Darkwa received 20 carries for just the third time this season and responded with 7.7 yards per carry and a career high in rushing yardage. The bulk of his damage came on just the second offensive play of the game, when he went 75 yards for a touchdown to give his side a lead it would never relinquish. Darkwa was ineffective in several games this season and ceded touches to Wayne Gallman at times, but he did record career highs in virtually every rushing category. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season and could command some attention on the market from teams in need of backfield depth.
