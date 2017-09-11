Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Has three carries
Darkwa had three carries for 14 yards and one catch for minus-1 yard Sunday night against the Cowboys.
He was in the mix as Paul Perkins' backup, but the team produced so little all game, it's hard to get excited about any Giants back right now.
