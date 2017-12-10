Darkwa carried 10 times for 29 yards and caught two of three targets for an additional 15 yards during Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Darkwa averaged an underwhelming 2.9 yards per carry despite what was a favorable matchup on paper, finishing with fewer than 33 rushing yards for the third straight game. He also watched as fellow back Wayne Gallman totaled 99 scrimmage yards on 19 touches and was heavily involved as the Giants played from behind. Given Darkwa's ineffectiveness and Gallman's emergence, the latter seems like the more desirable fantasy option heading into next week's matchup with the Eagles.