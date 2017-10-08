Darkwa suffered a calf injury during his 23-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of Sunday's 27-22 defeat to the Chargers.

Despite finishing with eight carries for 69 yards, plus one reception (on four targets) for three yards, Darkwa received just two touches after his TD at the 2:16 mark of the first quarter. With Paul Perkins (ribs) sidelined, the Giants used a committee approach with its backfield in Week 5. Rookie Wayne Gallman turned 11 rushes into 57 yards and reeled in all five passes for 25 yards, while Shane Vereen racked up five carries for 18 yards and four catches (on five targets) for 27 yards. Because injuries wreaked havoc on the receiving corps Sunday, the Giants may have to become more run-centric while the rest of the skill positions recover, boasting the prospects of each running back.