A source close to Darkwa suggested Monday the running back's back injury is "nothing major," Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants have yet to formally disclose the results of the follow-up examinations that Darkwa required Monday, but it sounds as though the source may have been privy to that information. Assuming Darkwa's back injury is indeed not overly concerning, he could be on the field for practice this week and would have a legitimate chance to play Sunday against the Buccaneers. With starter Paul Perkins sputtering through the first three games, Darkwa has seen his role in the offense grow steadily, and it wouldn't be surprising if he eventually leapfrogged Perkins on the depth chart.