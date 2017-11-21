Darkwa (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.

Darkwa's presence on the field in any capacity two days after Sunday's overtime win over the Chiefs should be taken as a positive sign, so his hamstring injury doesn't look like anything that will impact his availability for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Redskins. Even so, Darkwa could carry an injury designation for the Week 12 contest due to the quick turnaround between games, with clarity on that front likely to come following the Giants' final practice of the week Friday.