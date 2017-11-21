Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Limited at practice
Darkwa (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice.
Darkwa's presence on the field in any capacity two days after Sunday's overtime win over the Chiefs should be taken as a positive sign, so his hamstring injury doesn't look like anything that will impact his availability for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Redskins. Even so, Darkwa could carry an injury designation for the Week 12 contest due to the quick turnaround between games, with clarity on that front likely to come following the Giants' final practice of the week Friday.
More News
-
Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Listed as limited•
-
Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Scores touchdown in overtime win•
-
Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Totals 88 scrimmage yards•
-
Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Records 79 scrimmage yards•
-
Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Sees 12 touches in defeat•
-
Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Explodes for 130 total yards in Denver•
-
Stream Dalton, Kroft in Week 12
Heath Cummings says Andy Dalton and Tyler Kroft are the gems of Week 12 streamers
-
Podcast: Who to add this week
Andy Dalton, Corey Coleman and Devontae Booker will be popular waiver wire additions. Who else...
-
Week 12 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire targets
We've been waiting for Devontae Booker to take over in Denver for a while, and the change may...
-
What you missed: SEA looking for help
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...