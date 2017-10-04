Darkwa (back) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Darkwa returned to a limited practice Friday and was listed as questionable on the final injury report, but he was ultimately ruled out for Sunday's 25-23 loss in Tampa Bay. Paul Perkins (ribs) was also limited at Wednesday's practice after being forced out of Sunday's game. Wayne Gallman took advantage of the opportunity with 50 yards and a score on 13 touches, leaving the Giants' backfield as a major question mark entering Sunday's home game against the Chargers. Darkwa, Perkins and Gallman are all candidates for early down work, while Shane Vereen figures to continue dominating the passing-down snaps.