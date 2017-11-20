Darkwa was listed as a limited participant on Monday's injury report with a hamstring injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The report merely provides an estimation, as the Giants didn't actually hold a practice the day after an overtime win over the Chiefs. Darkwa had 20 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown in the 12-9 victory, also adding two catches for 16 yards on four targets. He took a bit of a beating in the contest, but Darkwa said Monday that he'll be fine for Thursday's game against Washington, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reports.