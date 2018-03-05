Darkwa could re-sign with the Giants before March 14 when free agency begins, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.

Darkwa had the best season of his career in 2017, averaging 4.4 yards on 171 carries, five of which went for touchdowns. He isn't particularly fast and doesn't offer much as a pass catcher, but his combination of size and special teams utility could be enough to warrant a multi-year deal with some guaranteed money. The Giants still have Wayne Gallman and Paul Perkins under contract, and they may consider signing Dion Lewis or drafting Saquon Barkley at No. 2 overall. The team ideally would re-sign Darkwa as a backup and special teams contributor, rather than as a crucial part of the offense. If nothing is worked out before the start of free agency, he shouldn't have much trouble lining up interest from other teams.