Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Misses first practice of week
Darkwa (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News reports.
Though initial reports suggested Darkwa's injury isn't major, it's apparently serious enough to hold him out for at least one practice. He's seen his role grow due to Paul Perkins' continued struggles, with Darkwa getting a season-high seven carries (for 22 yards) prior to making an early from Sunday's eventual 27-24 loss to the Eagles. The Giants might consider working Wayne Gallman into the rotation if Darkwa isn't ready for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.
