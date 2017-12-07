Darkwa was absent from the Giants' practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

The Giants haven't provided a reason for why Darkwa isn't taking part Thursday, but the running back noted following Wednesday's practice that he was sick, so that's presumably why he's sitting out. Unless Darkwa's illness is an especially serious situation, he still seems likely to play Week 14 against the Cowboys, though his return to practice Friday in any capacity would provide some added comfort to fantasy owners heading into the weekend.