Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Misses practice Thursday
Darkwa was absent from the Giants' practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.
The Giants haven't provided a reason for why Darkwa isn't taking part Thursday, but the running back noted following Wednesday's practice that he was sick, so that's presumably why he's sitting out. Unless Darkwa's illness is an especially serious situation, he still seems likely to play Week 14 against the Cowboys, though his return to practice Friday in any capacity would provide some added comfort to fantasy owners heading into the weekend.
More News
-
Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Scores touchdown in defeat•
-
Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Ready to go Thursday•
-
Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Limited at practice•
-
Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Listed as limited•
-
Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Scores touchdown in overtime win•
-
Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Totals 88 scrimmage yards•
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...