Darkwa didn't appear on the Giants' injury report Wednesday.

During Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Darkwa was the recipient of every touch given to Giants running backs on their first and third possessions, the latter of which he capped with a 23-yard touchdown. Afterward, head coach Ben McAdoo said Darkwa hurt his calf on the play, hence the reason rookie Wayne Gallman and Shane Vereen handled most of the workload beyond the first quarter. Because Darkwa fared so well -- eight carries for 69 yards -- he may be the preferred option to earn a second start in a row Sunday at Denver, but a timeshare with Gallman and Vereen may dominate in order to keep each player fresh with Paul Perkins (ribs) sidelined.