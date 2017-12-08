Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Questionable for Sunday
Darkwa (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.
Darkwa was absent from practice Thursday due to an illness, but otherwise he was a participant this week. As such, he should be healthy enough to suit up Sunday as the lead back against Dallas' 12th-ranked run defense.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...