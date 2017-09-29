Play

Darkwa (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Darkwa sat out the Giants' first two practice sessions of the week, but he will still have a chance to take the field in Week 4. Fellow running back Shane Vereen (calf) is also banged up but is on track to play this week, so if Darkwa is able to get on the field, he will likely reside in the third spot on the depth chart like he has been.

