Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Ready to go Thursday
Darkwa (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game in Washington, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Darkwa was listed as limited on the first two injury reports of the week due to a hamstring concern, but it wasn't severe enough to impact his availability Thursday. In his current string of six consecutive starts, he's churned out averages of 16.5 touches for 84.5 yards from scrimmage and two total touchdowns.
