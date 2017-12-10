Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Ready to play Sunday
Darkwa (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
A mid-week addition to the Giants' injury report after missing Thursday's practice while battling the illness, Darkwa was able to return to practice in a limited fashion Friday. It looks like that was enough for the Giants to sign off on him playing Sunday, likely setting Darkwa up for another game as the team's lead rusher. That might not be enough to make Darkwa a viable starting option outside of deeper settings, however, as he's been limited to a combined 62 yards on the ground and two receptions the past two weeks.
