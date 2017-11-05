Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Records 79 scrimmage yards
Darkwa carried 16 times for 71 yards and caught both targets for an additional eight yards during Sunday's 51-17 loss to the Rams.
Darkwa led the team in rushing by a wide margin, posting a respectable 4.4 yards per carry. While he was effective in the early stages, his team got behind by a wide margin and couldn't afford to lean on the ground game any longer. Despite this misfortune, Darkwa has clearly emerged as the team's leading backfield option and is averaging 82.3 scrimmage yards per game over the last four. He should be in line to play a larger role in next week's matchup with the 49ers.
