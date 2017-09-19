Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Rushes for 17 yards
Darkwa had three carries for 17 yards and one catch for three yards Monday night.
Paul Perkins was ineffective again, so Darkwa could see an opening to get more work, but he's been on the team for a while, and it's likely he'll remain in a change-of-pace/special teams role.
