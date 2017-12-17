Darkwa ran for seven yards and a touchdown on nine carries and added a nine-yard catch during Sunday's 34-29 loss to the Eagles.

The veteran plunged into the end zone for a one-yard score early in the first quarter as part of New York's 23-point first half. It was his third touchdown in five games, but his luck -- like the Giants' -- ran out early. The Giants face an offseason of significant change, and the veteran back hasn't topped four yards per carry in a game since Week 9. It makes sense that the team will look at rookie Wayne Gallman, who will almost certainly be on the squad next season, as compared to Darkwa, who faces free agency.