Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Scores in loss
Darkwa ran for seven yards and a touchdown on nine carries and added a nine-yard catch during Sunday's 34-29 loss to the Eagles.
The veteran plunged into the end zone for a one-yard score early in the first quarter as part of New York's 23-point first half. It was his third touchdown in five games, but his luck -- like the Giants' -- ran out early. The Giants face an offseason of significant change, and the veteran back hasn't topped four yards per carry in a game since Week 9. It makes sense that the team will look at rookie Wayne Gallman, who will almost certainly be on the squad next season, as compared to Darkwa, who faces free agency.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.