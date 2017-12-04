Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Scores touchdown in defeat
Darkwa rushed 14 times for 32 yards and a touchdown and caught his lone reception for a loss of one yard in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Raiders.
Darkwa did not have an effective day running the ball and was fortunate to save his by finding the end zone. He totaled just one yard on seven attempts in the first half, and his longest carries of the game (of eight and nine yards) came with the defense back protecting a two-score lead in the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old saw twice as many rushing attempts as the rest of the Giants' backfield combined and remains their best bet for fantasy production going forward. His owners will want to monitor Sean Lee's status when considering starting Darkwa against Dallas at home in Week 14.
