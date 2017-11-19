Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Scores touchdown in overtime win
Darkwa rushed 20 times for 74 yards and a touchdown while catching two of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win against the Chiefs.
The 25-year-old undrafted free agent served as the workhorse in this one, getting 20 carries compared to Wayne Gallman's six. Darkwa opened the scoring with a one-yard plunge into the end zone early in the second quarter for his first touchdown since Week 5. He's becoming a reliable option with at least 70 yards in three consecutive weeks.
