Darkwa rushed 20 times for 74 yards and a touchdown while catching two of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 12-9 overtime win against the Chiefs.

The 25-year-old undrafted free agent served as the workhorse in this one, getting 20 carries compared to Wayne Gallman's six. Darkwa opened the scoring with a one-yard plunge into the end zone early in the second quarter for his first touchdown since Week 5. He's becoming a reliable option with at least 70 yards in three consecutive weeks.