Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Sees 12 touches in defeat
Darkwa ran the ball nine times for 35 yards and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Seahawks.
After an impressive 21-rush, 117 yard performance against an elite Denver defense in Week 6, Darkwa was limited to single-digit carries in this contest much as he had been in the Giants' first four games. Nevertheless, the Tulane product still led the New York backfield in touches and remains the team's best bet for consistent fantasy production. After their Week 8 bye, the Giants have a pair of palatable rushing matchups on tap with the Rams and Niners in Weeks 9 and 10.
