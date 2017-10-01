Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Sidelined Sunday
Darkwa (back) is inactive for Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay.
Darkwa managed just one limited appearance in practice this week due to a back injury of unknown severity. With Darkwa sidelined, the Giants' backfield will be populated by Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen and rookie Wayne Gallman.
