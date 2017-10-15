Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Starting Week 6
Darkwa will start Sunday at Denver, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
For the second game in a row, the Giants will turn to Darkwa to get the first touches out of the backfield with Paul Perkins (ribs) still sidelined. Last week, Darkwa ripped off eight carries for 69 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers, but his day was abbreviated due to a calf injury. While his practice participation wasn't impacted this week, he'll still have to contend with Shane Vereen and Wayne Gallman for reps.
More News
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...