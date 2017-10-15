Darkwa will start Sunday at Denver, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

For the second game in a row, the Giants will turn to Darkwa to get the first touches out of the backfield with Paul Perkins (ribs) still sidelined. Last week, Darkwa ripped off eight carries for 69 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers, but his day was abbreviated due to a calf injury. While his practice participation wasn't impacted this week, he'll still have to contend with Shane Vereen and Wayne Gallman for reps.