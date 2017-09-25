Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Monday that the team is still examining Darkwa, who was forced out of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Eagles with a back injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Darkwa took his final touch with around eight minutes left in the game, finishing with 22 yards on seven carries and 11 yards on one reception. Prior to his exit, he seemed to be in a pretty even timeshare with Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen, neither of whom had much luck in Sunday's loss. Darkwa figures to be part of a three-headed backfield if he's available for Week 4 in Tampa Bay. There may not be another update until Wednesday's injury report is released.