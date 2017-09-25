Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Still being examined
Giants coach Ben McAdoo said Monday that the team is still examining Darkwa, who was forced out of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Eagles with a back injury, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Darkwa took his final touch with around eight minutes left in the game, finishing with 22 yards on seven carries and 11 yards on one reception. Prior to his exit, he seemed to be in a pretty even timeshare with Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen, neither of whom had much luck in Sunday's loss. Darkwa figures to be part of a three-headed backfield if he's available for Week 4 in Tampa Bay. There may not be another update until Wednesday's injury report is released.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...