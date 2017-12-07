Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Suffering from illness
Darkwa missed practice Thursday due to an illness, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
The Giants' lead back has one day remaining to return to practice, but Darkwa may enter the weekend with a fog hanging over his status for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. Elsewhere in the backfield, Wayne Gallman is tending to a hip injury, so question marks abound about the upcoming breakdown of reps.
More News
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.