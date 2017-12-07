Darkwa missed practice Thursday due to an illness, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

The Giants' lead back has one day remaining to return to practice, but Darkwa may enter the weekend with a fog hanging over his status for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys. Elsewhere in the backfield, Wayne Gallman is tending to a hip injury, so question marks abound about the upcoming breakdown of reps.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop