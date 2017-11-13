Giants' Orleans Darkwa: Totals 88 scrummage yards
Darkwa gained 70 yards on 14 carries and caught both targets for an additional 18 yards in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the 49ers.
Facing one of the most porous run defenses in the league, Darkwa was able to post a healthy average of five yards per carry while leading the team in backfield touches for the fourth consecutive game. The Giants unexpectedly trailed throughout, however, preventing him from receiving a more generous amount of usage. Darkwa continues to make the most of his increased opportunity and has now produced at least 72 scrimmage yards in four of the last five outings. He should continue to shoulder the majority of the load next week against the Chiefs.
