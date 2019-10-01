Ximines recorded three tackles, 0.5 sacks and a pass defensed across 30 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Redskins.

The rookie now has 10 tackles and two sacks on the season while playing in just under 40 percent of the team's defensive reps. However, Ximines has seen a slight uptick in reps the past two weeks -- a trend that could continue as the season progresses.