Giants' Oshane Ximines: Leaves with shoulder injury
Ximines was forced out of Sunday's game against the Rams with a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ximines is listed as a starting outside linebacker, but it's basically a timeshare with Kyler Fackrell. If Ximines is unable to return Sunday, Fackrell could log an every-down workload.
