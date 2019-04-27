Giants' Oshane Ximines: New York selects in third
The Giants selected Ximines in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 95th overall.
With this, Ximines is the first player from Old Dominion ever selected in the NFL Draft. At 6-foot-4, 253 pounds he appears an outside linebacker for defensive coordinator James Bettcher's 3-4 scheme, and at the combine he posted slightly above average numbers in the 40 (4.78 seconds), vertical (34 inches), and broad jump (118 inches). His production couldn't have been much better for the Monarchs, as he exceeded double-digit tackles for loss in each of the past three years. He'll compete with Markus Golden, Kareem Martin, and Lorenzo Carter for snaps.
