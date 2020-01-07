Play

Ximines notched 25 tackles (11 solo), 4.5 sacks and one defended pass across 16 contests in 2019.

Ximines showed well as a rotational linebacker in his rookie season. The 2019 third-round pick will likely reprise a similar role for 2020, and he could be in line to garner additional snaps should he log an impressive offseason.

