Ximines recorded four tackles, all solo, and a sack across 40 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

The third-round selection in April's draft has fared well thus far -- as he now has seven tackles and 1.5 sacks through his first three games while playing in less than 40 percent of the defensive snaps. If he can continue to play at this level, look for his reps to increase down the road.