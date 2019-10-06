Play

Ximines is starting against the Vikings in Week 5, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Ximines has seen significant work as a a backup this season, playing a majority of defensive snaps the past two weeks. With Lorenzo Carter (neck) inactive, Ximines is drawing the spot start and he'll figure to see an increase in workload for the day.

