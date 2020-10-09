Ximenes (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game in Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ximines was forced out of last weekend's loss to the Rams with a shoulder injury, and he'll need to spend at least one more week on the sideline in order to get healthy. Kyler Fackrell stands to handle an expanded defensive role as long as Ximenes can't go.
