Campbell (knee) was added to the injury report Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Packers, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Despite receiving a lucrative contract this past offseason, Campbell has been essentially demoted to return duties, as the veteran has played just 54 offensive snaps total dating back to Week 6. If the speedy wideout, who wasn't listed on the injury report prior to Saturday, is unable to play, Gunner Olszewski could step into the top returner role.