Campbell (knee) will return to practice Friday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Campbell missed just one day of practice due to tendinitis in his knee. Prior to that, he was staying busy at Giants training camp, with multiple beat writers reporting that Campbell and TE Darren Waller were drawing the most targets from QB Daniel Jones during practices. The former Colt thus appears on track for a top-three spot at WR to open the season, though it could be a fairly fluid position for the Giants throughout the year given that they have quantity more so than quality at the position.