Campbell was limited at practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The production of the Giants receiving corps has been lacking due to uneven quarterback play, and Campbell's workload has been yanked around through nine games. After being contained to less than 10 percent of offensive snaps from Weeks 6 through 8, he bounced back somewhat to 22 percent this past Sunday in Las Vegas, where he hauled in both of his targets for 15 yards and also had five kick returns for 110 yards. Campbell will have two more chances to get back to all activity before New York potentially hands him a designation for Sunday's game at Dallas.