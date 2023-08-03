Campbell was held out of Thursday's practice due to knee tendinitis, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Campbell played only 15 games over his first three seasons with the Colts before finally staying healthy last year and playing all 17 games en route to a 63-623-3 receiving line. He then signed a one-year contract with the Giants in March, and by all accounts he'd been busy at training camp prior to Thursday, with multiple beat writers reporting that Campbell and TE Darren Waller had seen the most targets from QB Daniel Jones at training camp. Campbell's injury history still lingers as a relevant factor, but the current issue doesn't sound serious and he thus appears well on his way to a top-three spot on the depth chart to start the season. The Giants have a bunch of wide receivers in the mix for roles, including rookie Jalin Hyatt and ACL recoverees Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson, but Duggan projects the Giants will start the season with a veteran trio of Campbell, Isaiah Hodgins and Darius Slayton as the primary WR grouping in 11 personnel.