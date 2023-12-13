The Giants estimated Campbell (knee) as a full participant Wednesday on the team's initial Week 15 injury report.

Following Monday's 24-22 win over the Packers, the Giants opened Week 15 prep with a walkthrough, but Campbell would have taken full reps had the team opted for a traditional practice session. Campbell thus looks as though he'll be ready to play Sunday in New Orleans after sitting out the Week 14 game, but he may return to only a minor role in the Giants' passing attack. In his last appearance prior to the Giants' Week 13 bye, Campbell logged just six snaps on offense in a 10-7 win over the Patriots on Nov. 26.