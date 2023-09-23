Campbell caught all six of his targets for 24 yards in Week 3 during a loss to San Francisco.

While Campbell led New York with a season-high six receptions, he didn't do much with that volume, posting a long gain of seven yards and picking up just 24 yards total. He also logged a season-low 42 percent of the Giants' offensive snaps, though that was still good enough for third-most among wideouts on the team. Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and the returning Wan'Dale Robinson saw relatively similar playing time in the Week 3 contest, and there may not be much fantasy value among the trio until one separates himself from the others.