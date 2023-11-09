Campbell (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
As he was at Wednesday's session, Campbell operated with a cap on his on-field work due to a hamstring issue. He thus has just one more chance to prove his health before the Giants potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Dallas.
