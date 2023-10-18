Campbell played all three of his snaps on special teams Sunday in the Giants' 14-9 loss to the Bills.

For the first time all season, Campbell failed to log a snap on offense, as he was strictly limited to kick-return duties in Week 6. Campbell's playing time has been steadily trending down since he logged a season-high 45 snaps in the Giants' comeback win over Arizona in Week 2, with his downturn in opportunities coinciding with Wan'Dale Robinson completing his return from ACL surgery and establishing himself as New York's top slot man.