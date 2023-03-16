Campbell is signing with the Giants, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

A 2019 second-round pick with 4.31 speed, Campbell primarily worked the slot in Indianapolis, where the first three years of his career were defined by a long list of injuries. He then played 17 games last season, more than in his first three years combined, but nonetheless finished with a modest receiving line of 63-623-3 on 91 targets. Campbell turns 26 in July and should benefit from coaching and QB upgrades relative to what he dealt with in Indianapolis, though his role remains to be seen and could partially depend on how Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard fare in their respective recoveries from ACL tears. Isaiah Hodgins is the only healthy receiver under contract with New York at the start of the league year who had a significant role in Brian Daboll's offense last season.