Campbell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Campbell has been active for every game for a second straight season but has played just 21 total snaps on offense the past four weeks. His primary role at this point is on kickoff turns, with Gunnar Olszewski the top candidate to fill in this Sunday if if Campbell misses a game for the first time since 2021.