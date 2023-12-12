Campbell (knee) is inactive for the Giants' matchup versus the Packers on Monday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
Campbell was a late addition to New York's injury report but will now miss his first game of the season due to a knee injury. With the 26-year-old out, Gunner Olszewski will likely fill in as the team's kick returner.
More News
-
Giants' Parris Campbell: Added to injury report•
-
Giants' Parris Campbell: Suiting up in Week 10•
-
Giants' Parris Campbell: Listed as questionable•
-
Giants' Parris Campbell: Limited again Thursday•
-
Giants' Parris Campbell: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Giants' Parris Campbell: Sees more work on offense•