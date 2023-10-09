Campbell caught both of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

Campbell actually finished with the second-most yards among New York's receivers behind Darius Slayton's 35. That speaks volumes about the state of the team's passing game, as Daniel Jones has struggled mightily behind an overmatched offensive line. Campbell made one big play with a 17-yard gain, but it came in the fourth quarter with the game mostly out of reach after Jones had exited with a neck injury. Campbell has yet to record more than 24 yards in any of his five contests so far this season, giving him very little value in fantasy to this point. The only pass catcher on the team that has shown any fantasy viability outside of deep leagues is tight end Darren Waller.