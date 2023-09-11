Campbell caught one of four targets for two yards in Sunday's blowout Week 1 loss to Dallas.

Campbell started for the Giants and was on the field for two-thirds of the team's offensive snaps, but he did very little in a contest during which starting QB Daniel Jones completed only 15 passes. Campbell wasn't alone in his lack of production -- no New York wide receiver recorded more than three catches or 24 yards in the embarrassing defeat. Campbell at least seems primed to have a major role in the offense, and he'll look to be much more productive in next Sunday's matchup in Arizona.