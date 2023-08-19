Campbell caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Friday's exhibition win against Carolina.

After sitting out New York's preseason opener, Campbell worked with the starters in Friday's win. His longest gain was a 13-yarder in the middle of the field. Campbell appears to be in line to begin as the Giants' WR3 this season, though rookie Jalin Hyatt -- who caught a touchdown pass Friday -- is among a host of pass catchers in a crowded receiver room who could cut into Campbell's snap share.