Campbell hauled in three of five targets for 15 yards Monday in a 24-3 loss to Seattle.

The Giants put up another dismal passing performance, with quarterback Daniel Jones posting just 203 yards and no touchdowns through the air while taking 11 sacks. As such, no New York wideout had more than five catches or 40 receiving yards, making Campbell's poor line pretty much the norm among the team's wideout corps. The speedy receiver did tie for second on the club in targets behind Wan'Dale Robinson (six), and Campbell has at least shown some consistency with between four and six targets in each of his four games thus far. No Giants receiver has stood out during the team's poor start to the campaign, so there's a chance that one breakout performance by a pass catcher on the club could shake up the depth chart. For the time being, though, neither Campbell nor any of New York's receivers are particularly appealing fantasy options.